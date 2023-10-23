Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Position Increased by Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,542 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Oracle by 94,707.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,984,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $133,736,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,800,302 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,130,967 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,883,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,027 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,586,810 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,815,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,528 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,753,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,572,592,000 after acquiring an additional 136,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,369,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,264,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644,377 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $101.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $279.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.24 and its 200-day moving average is $109.88. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $70.31 and a 52 week high of $127.54.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Oracle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.19.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

