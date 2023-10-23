Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Keystone Financial Services

Keystone Financial Services decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,934 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Oracle comprises approximately 0.7% of Keystone Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in Oracle were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 843.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 445.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 48.1% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Oracle from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Oracle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.23.

Oracle Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $103.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,236,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,043,109. The company has a market capitalization of $282.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.88. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $71.78 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

