OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Shares Sold by Factorial Partners LLC

Factorial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC owned about 0.20% of OraSure Technologies worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in OraSure Technologies by 249.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,630 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the first quarter valued at $40,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 82.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens cut their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet lowered OraSure Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

OraSure Technologies Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ OSUR traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.47. 81,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,411. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $7.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.77.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $85.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions.

