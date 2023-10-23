ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 141.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ORIC. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ORIC Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.86.

Shares of ORIC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.79. 385,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,482. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.61 and its 200-day moving average is $6.85. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79. The company has a market cap of $315.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.92.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 130,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 67,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

