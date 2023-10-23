Otter Creek Advisors LLC Acquires 216,534 Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Otter Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Free Report) by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 316,207 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,534 shares during the quarter. Avid Technology comprises 4.7% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Otter Creek Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Avid Technology worth $8,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 58.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 7,172 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Avid Technology by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Avid Technology by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 458,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,993,000 after acquiring an additional 136,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Avid Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,908,000. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Avid Technology Price Performance

Shares of AVID traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.98. 260,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,139. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 1.15. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.78 and a 52 week high of $33.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Avid Technology ( NASDAQ:AVID Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Avid Technology had a net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $108.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.48 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVID. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.05 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 14th. B. Riley lowered shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $27.05 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Avid Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Avid Technology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Avid Technology from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVID

Avid Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution in the United States and internationally. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.