Otter Creek Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Otter Creek Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 45.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $4,432,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 63,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,420,000 after purchasing an additional 13,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $1,976,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $13,975,717.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $165.98. The stock had a trading volume of 518,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,361,830. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.71. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.79 and a fifty-two week high of $200.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 46.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.04.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

