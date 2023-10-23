Ownership Capital B.V. Has $118.25 Million Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Ownership Capital B.V. cut its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,157 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the period. Mettler-Toledo International accounts for approximately 2.1% of Ownership Capital B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Ownership Capital B.V.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $118,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 558 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 259 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 72.7% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.6% during the first quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,434.43.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,018.64 on Monday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,008.78 and a 12-month high of $1,615.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,132.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,284.67.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $982.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.48% and a negative return on equity of 2,136.23%. On average, research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.49 EPS for the current year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

