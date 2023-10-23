Ownership Capital B.V. Has $201.59 Million Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Ownership Capital B.V. decreased its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,075,200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 19,819 shares during the period. Illumina comprises approximately 3.5% of Ownership Capital B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Ownership Capital B.V. owned 0.68% of Illumina worth $201,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Illumina by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,753 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,711,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Illumina by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 68,806 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $12,900,000 after acquiring an additional 10,959 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Illumina by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 29,188 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,472,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,798,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total value of $83,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,604,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina Stock Performance

ILMN opened at $118.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.94. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.46 and a 1 year high of $248.87. The company has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 93.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on ILMN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Illumina from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Illumina from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Illumina from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Illumina from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ILMN

Illumina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.