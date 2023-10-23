Ownership Capital B.V. Has $347.81 Million Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Ownership Capital B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,907,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 117,237 shares during the quarter. CoStar Group accounts for approximately 6.1% of Ownership Capital B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ownership Capital B.V. owned approximately 0.96% of CoStar Group worth $347,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $320,866,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 766.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,748,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,206,000 after buying an additional 2,430,849 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,913,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,074,000 after buying an additional 2,257,140 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,212,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,905,000 after buying an additional 1,578,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,893,000. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CSGP shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $104.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

CoStar Group Stock Down 0.6 %

CSGP opened at $73.39 on Monday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.12 and a fifty-two week high of $92.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 12.30 and a current ratio of 12.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.73, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.90.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $605.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.49 million. On average, research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

