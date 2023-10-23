Ownership Capital B.V. Sells 11,164 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Ownership Capital B.V. lessened its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 610,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,164 shares during the period. Synopsys accounts for about 4.7% of Ownership Capital B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ownership Capital B.V. owned approximately 0.40% of Synopsys worth $266,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.6% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 5.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.3% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 26.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Stock Down 1.1 %

SNPS opened at $462.64 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $458.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $432.04. The company has a market capitalization of $70.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.11, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.88 and a 52 week high of $502.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 18.71%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $551.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Synopsys

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $1,139,055.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,221,081.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total value of $2,349,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,737,374.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $1,139,055.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,221,081.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,469 shares of company stock worth $8,244,769 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.