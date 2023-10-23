Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $11.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. Paramount Global traded as low as $11.07 and last traded at $11.18, with a volume of 1574041 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PARA. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wolfe Research cut Paramount Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Paramount Global from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Global

Paramount Global Trading Down 2.0 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 130.0% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 61.3% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 65.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of -6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Paramount Global’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.64%.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

