Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $11.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. Paramount Global traded as low as $11.07 and last traded at $11.18, with a volume of 1574041 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PARA. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wolfe Research cut Paramount Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Paramount Global from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.60.
View Our Latest Research Report on Paramount Global
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Global
Paramount Global Trading Down 2.0 %
The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of -6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Paramount Global’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Paramount Global Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.64%.
Paramount Global Company Profile
Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Paramount Global
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- indie Semiconductor is Driving ADAS Gains Globally
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Stratasys Remains the Belle of the 3D Printing Ball
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Time to Buy Warner Bros. Discovery On Its March to Profitability?
Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.