Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $14.01

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as 14.01 and last traded at 14.18, with a volume of 23785 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at 14.47.
Paramount Global Trading Down 0.8 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 16.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of 18.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported 0.10 EPS for the quarter. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The business had revenue of 7.62 billion for the quarter.
Paramount Global Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Global
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its position in Paramount Global by 624.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Paramount Global by 150.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Paramount Global
Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.
