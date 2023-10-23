Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $15.87

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.87 and last traded at $15.87, with a volume of 13165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.25.

Paramount Global Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.73.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $5.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 35.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Global

About Paramount Global

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 8.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 827,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,754,000 after purchasing an additional 65,013 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Paramount Global by 57.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 269,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after buying an additional 97,865 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Paramount Global by 12.2% during the second quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 239,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Paramount Global by 29.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 232,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after acquiring an additional 53,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 1.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 197,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

