Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $15.87

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.87 and last traded at $15.87, with a volume of 13165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.25.
Paramount Global Trading Down 1.2 %
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.73.
Paramount Global Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $5.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 35.83%.
About Paramount Global
Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.
