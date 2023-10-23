Parcion Private Wealth LLC Acquires 74 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,928 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Tesla by 3.5% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 211,295 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $55,311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,176 shares during the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Tesla by 10.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,219 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $19,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 72.4% during the second quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.5% in the second quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $2,816,415.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,926,883.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,565 shares of company stock valued at $12,563,110 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Tesla from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.28.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $3.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $208.70. 40,107,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,779,781. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

