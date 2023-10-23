Parcion Private Wealth LLC Acquires 8,121 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,121 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 1.8% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Parcion Private Wealth LLC owned 0.05% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $17,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.25. 556,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,099,791. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.95 and a 52-week high of $108.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.70.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

