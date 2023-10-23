Parcion Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 17,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ICLN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.28. 354,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,981,799. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.16 and a 200 day moving average of $17.27. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $21.60.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

