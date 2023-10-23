Parcion Private Wealth LLC Buys 65 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $2,409,138,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 35,747.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,828,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,398,000 after buying an additional 5,812,246 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 888.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,741,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,329,889,000 after buying an additional 3,363,112 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Linde by 4,122.9% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,112,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,106,232,000 after buying an additional 3,038,589 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,287,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,187,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,796.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,498,541.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,424 shares of company stock valued at $20,853,396. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.00.

Linde Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded down $2.11 on Monday, hitting $364.25. 313,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,766,459. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $379.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $373.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $177.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $276.64 and a 52 week high of $393.67.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Linde’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

