Parcion Private Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 866,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,839,000. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Parcion Private Wealth LLC owned 1.21% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFEM. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,342,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $622,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 128,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after buying an additional 15,414 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,179,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,371,000 after buying an additional 87,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 747,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,983,000 after buying an additional 125,628 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFEM stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.43. 34,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,207. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.87. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $19.98 and a 52-week high of $25.43.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.