Parcion Private Wealth LLC Has $14.67 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 151,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,756 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.5% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $14,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 818.9% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.43. 1,980,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,486,619. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $100.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.38 and a 200 day moving average of $95.59.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.2389 dividend. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

