Parcion Private Wealth LLC Has $2.54 Million Stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC cut its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,164 shares of the company's stock after selling 36,370 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC's holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374 shares during the last quarter. Viawealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 347.2% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 99,458 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $667,000. Finally, Coombe Bender & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 32,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FALN stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.23. 76,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,133,346. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.00. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.67 and a 1-year high of $25.86.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1206 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%.



The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

