Parcion Private Wealth LLC Has $3.73 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 71.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.76.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Truist Financial stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.47. 1,354,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,860,391. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34. The stock has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

