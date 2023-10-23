Parcion Private Wealth LLC Has $46.67 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,018,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460,059 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF makes up 4.7% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Parcion Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.60% of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF worth $46,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 30,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 117,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Price Performance

BATS EZU traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.57. The stock had a trading volume of 6,976,049 shares. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $47.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.81.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

