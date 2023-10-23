Parcion Private Wealth LLC Has $6.27 Million Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Nexstar Media Group worth $6,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,070,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,322,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,315,000 after purchasing an additional 10,627 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,348,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock traded down $0.67 on Monday, hitting $139.80. The stock had a trading volume of 12,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,669. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.30 and a twelve month high of $217.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.20.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 29.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on NXST shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.83.

Insider Transactions at Nexstar Media Group

In related news, insider Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total value of $827,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,730,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nexstar Media Group news, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $145,627.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,294.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total value of $827,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,730,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

