Parcion Private Wealth LLC Has $730,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,449 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,903,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,906,979. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.62. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.48 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $175.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 43.62%.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.