Parcion Private Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,128 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $4,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BBY. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 3,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 400 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $355,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,066.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $355,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,066.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 100,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total value of $8,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 349,448 shares in the company, valued at $29,786,947.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,948 shares of company stock valued at $9,431,332 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBY traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.91. 278,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,268,515. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.33. The firm has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.17 and a 52 week high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.52 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 63.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Stories

