Parcion Private Wealth LLC Sells 9,568 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,568 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI China ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Parcion Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $9,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ASB Consultores LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:MCHI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.90. 417,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,105,962. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $56.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.44.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

