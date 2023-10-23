Parkland (TSE:PKI) PT Raised to C$50.00

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Parkland from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Parkland from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Scotiabank raised Parkland from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Cormark set a C$45.00 target price on Parkland in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Parkland has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$47.04.

Get Parkland alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PKI

Parkland Price Performance

PKI stock opened at C$41.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$38.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$35.38. Parkland has a 12-month low of C$24.25 and a 12-month high of C$41.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.61. The company has a market cap of C$7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.42.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C$0.12. Parkland had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of C$7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.81 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Parkland will post 3.2086889 EPS for the current year.

Parkland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. Parkland’s payout ratio is currently 70.83%.

About Parkland

(Get Free Report)

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.