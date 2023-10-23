PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Holdings Cut by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC lowered its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,099 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 90,307.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,985,785,000 after buying an additional 254,263,405 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after buying an additional 17,120,572 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,022,333,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $273,344,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 122.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after buying an additional 3,424,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock opened at $53.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.34 and a 12 month high of $92.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.44. The stock has a market cap of $58.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.33.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on PayPal from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on PayPal in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.79.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

