Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) PT Lowered to C$44.00 at National Bankshares

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from C$47.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup set a C$42.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. ATB Capital set a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$51.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$49.57.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PPL

Pembina Pipeline Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TSE PPL opened at C$41.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.15. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$38.79 and a 52 week high of C$49.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$41.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$41.93. The company has a market cap of C$23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.57.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.07 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 28.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.0772595 earnings per share for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.668 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.28%.

About Pembina Pipeline

(Get Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.