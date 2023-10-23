PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Autumn Glory Partners LLC

Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 100,174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,509,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,446,186,000 after purchasing an additional 530,979,425 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831,405 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,947 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,126,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,751,555,000 after purchasing an additional 489,343 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,880,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,567,000 after purchasing an additional 872,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $159.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company has a market cap of $219.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.14.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

