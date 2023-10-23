PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 118,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 1.4% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $22,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 32,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.4% in the first quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $161.28. 1,333,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,831,441. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $172.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.14.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

