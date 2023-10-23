Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the food distribution company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

NYSE PFGC opened at $55.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $45.22 and a 12-month high of $64.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.37.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The food distribution company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $118,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,301,183.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $361,680. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Performance Food Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFGC. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,276,919 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,281,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106,177 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,921,712 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $287,379,000 after buying an additional 2,536,638 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,712,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 49.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,574,163 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $232,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $677,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,095 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

