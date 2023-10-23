Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Price Target Cut to $66.00

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Barclays from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the food distribution company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PFGC. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of PFGC opened at $55.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $45.22 and a 12 month high of $64.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.24.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The food distribution company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.14. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Performance Food Group

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $123,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 159,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,836,314.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $361,680. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Performance Food Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 460 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.