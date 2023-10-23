Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,015 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Honeywell International by 99,910.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,018,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $350,886,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,328,001 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,326,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,089,467,000 after buying an additional 855,220 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,275,277,000 after acquiring an additional 241,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,617,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,405,781,000 after buying an additional 270,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Honeywell International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,445,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,422,977,000 after buying an additional 275,879 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON opened at $180.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.35. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $179.13 and a one year high of $220.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on HON. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.07.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

