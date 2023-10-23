Perigon Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,252 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.27% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $5,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 203.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 29.1% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $21.80 on Monday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $19.45 and a 12 month high of $24.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.94 and a 200 day moving average of $23.26.

