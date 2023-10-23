Perigon Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 753.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,507 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 53.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $24.26 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.74. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $24.26 and a 52-week high of $31.67.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

