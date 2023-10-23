Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $3.39 Million Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 578.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Linde in the first quarter worth $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Linde by 6,500.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 51.9% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of LIN stock opened at $363.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $379.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $373.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $177.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $276.64 and a 12 month high of $393.67.

Insider Transactions at Linde

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,747,059.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,424 shares of company stock worth $20,853,396. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LIN. HSBC lifted their price objective on Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Argus lifted their price objective on Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.00.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

