Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $4.13 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $4,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 587.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $72.87 on Monday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $64.67 and a 12-month high of $81.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.52 and a 200-day moving average of $76.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.4426 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

