Perigon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 94.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,101 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $5,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.5% during the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 50,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 334.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 55,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 42,535 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 25,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 7,073 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.0% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 372.9% during the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $50.50 on Monday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $86.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.38 and its 200 day moving average is $56.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $89.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCHW. UBS Group lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.91.

View Our Latest Report on SCHW

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $5,045,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,672,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,974,207,014.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $5,045,616.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,672,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,974,207,014.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.55 per share, with a total value of $50,438.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,022.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,552 shares of company stock worth $5,739,816. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.