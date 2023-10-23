Perigon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,130 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $3,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVUS. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 581,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,735,000 after acquiring an additional 37,884 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,819,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,085,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,590,000 after purchasing an additional 47,268 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 826,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,177,000 after buying an additional 33,106 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AVUS opened at $71.68 on Monday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $64.43 and a twelve month high of $78.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.77.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

