Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,420 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG stock opened at $267.27 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $206.72 and a one year high of $295.07. The firm has a market cap of $87.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.93.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

