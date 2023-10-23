Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 55,228 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 94.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,228 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $13,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 364,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,072,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.4% in the second quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 229,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 111,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $474,705.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,745.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.5 %

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $102.16 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $96.27 and a one year high of $119.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.54 and its 200 day moving average is $109.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.23 billion, a PE ratio of 84.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 239.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.55.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

