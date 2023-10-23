Perigon Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $3,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 95.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 461.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 237.2% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 14,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 10,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter worth $127,000.

NYSEARCA:GBIL opened at $100.02 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.90. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52 week low of $99.56 and a 52 week high of $100.18.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

