Perigon Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 6,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Integris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $147.39 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $139.58 and a 52 week high of $164.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.22. The firm has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

