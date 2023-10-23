Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

PRGO stock opened at $29.83 on Friday. Perrigo has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $41.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.02 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.79%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Perrigo will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.273 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -259.52%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 7.3% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 1.3% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,964,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,340,000 after acquiring an additional 37,595 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 32.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 6.9% during the first quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 198,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,110,000 after purchasing an additional 12,796 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 434.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

