Petrus Resources Ltd. (PRQ) to Issue None Dividend of $0.03 on November 9th

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) announced a None dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, November 9th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th.

Petrus Resources stock opened at C$1.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$175.00 million, a PE ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 3.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.54. Petrus Resources has a 52 week low of C$1.32 and a 52 week high of C$3.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.47.

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$29.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$38.00 million. Petrus Resources had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 43.74%. Equities research analysts predict that Petrus Resources will post 0.1299177 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Petrus Resources from C$2.15 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th.

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company focuses on risk-managed exploration. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate.

