Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ) Announces $0.03 None Dividend

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) announced a None dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, November 9th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th.

Petrus Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PRQ stock opened at C$1.42 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.54. The company has a market cap of C$175.00 million, a PE ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.47. Petrus Resources has a 12-month low of C$1.32 and a 12-month high of C$3.01.

Get Petrus Resources alerts:

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$29.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$38.00 million. Petrus Resources had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 43.74%. Analysts expect that Petrus Resources will post 0.1299177 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Petrus Resources from C$2.15 to C$2.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRQ

About Petrus Resources

(Get Free Report)

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company focuses on risk-managed exploration. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Petrus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.