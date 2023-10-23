Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Raised to “Outperform” at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has C$18.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$15.00.

PEY has been the topic of several other research reports. Desjardins lifted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James raised Peyto Exploration & Development from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$16.93.

Shares of TSE PEY opened at C$14.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.03. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12-month low of C$10.38 and a 12-month high of C$15.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.07.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$219.41 million for the quarter. Peyto Exploration & Development had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 27.63%. Equities research analysts expect that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 2.5897436 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.38%. Peyto Exploration & Development’s payout ratio is 67.01%.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.

