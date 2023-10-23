PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Stake Lifted by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,056,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 173,385 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in PG&E were worth $18,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in PG&E in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PG&E during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of PG&E in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get PG&E alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Cheryl F. Campbell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,185.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PCG. Guggenheim cut their target price on PG&E from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group upgraded shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a report on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.79.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PG&E

PG&E Trading Up 0.1 %

PG&E stock opened at $16.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $18.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.11.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

About PG&E

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.