Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) Shares Purchased by Factorial Partners LLC

Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC owned about 0.20% of Phibro Animal Health worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 6.7% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 358,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,496,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,960,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 5.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Phibro Animal Health Stock Performance

PAHC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,405. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.23 million, a PE ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.63. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.52.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $255.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.68 million. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 18.05%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Phibro Animal Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

About Phibro Animal Health

(Free Report)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.